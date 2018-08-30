August 30, 2018

A WELLSTONE MOMENT:

Because in the end, John McCain III and Donald Trump are more similar than not: both loutish, both thin-skinned, both convenient with the truth, and both centered on themselves. His life stands a very imperfect vessel to use as a cudgel against another very imperfect man currently on the political stage.

The member that praised one to damn another was undoubtedly sincere and honest in both sentiments, which is more than can be said for the news media. Ten years ago, the same people that were worshiping him over the weekend were savaging McCain as a Nazi. Many on the right are gobbling it up, retweeting, reposting, and generally ignoring the hypocrisy.

In the end, what is more destructive? A brutal and honest “incivility” or false, disingenuous platitudes of the dead crafted to be yielded as a political weapon in the heat of the present moment?