August 30, 2018

REPUBLICANS POUNCE! Texas GOP shares arrest mug shot to attack Beto O’Rourke for skipping debate with Cruz. “The mugshot appeared to reference a DWI arrest O’Rourke experienced more than 20 years ago. It was one of several photos posted on the Texas GOP account mocking O’Rourke over his decision not to debate Cruz on Friday in Dallas. O’Rourke is challenging Cruz for his Senate seat in November.”

The October Surprise reveal of a 24-year-old DUI conviction nearly sank George W. Bush’s presidential election in 2000, which the press certainly did not dismiss as something Bush “experienced” in his youth.