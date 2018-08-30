August 30, 2018

DIRECTIVE 10-289: Venezuela seizes Smurfit Kappa plant.

Venezuela claims that Smurfit Kappa engaged in price speculation, smuggling and refusing to sell to local businesses. It has demanded that the Irish firm immediately adjust all prices for its products. The seizure of the plant will last for 90 days.

But the company is going Galt:

“As a result of this action by the government of Venezuela, it is impossible for SKCV to manage its affairs in a way that complies with our normal business standards,” said Smurfit Kappa. “Consequently, as of 28 August 2018, SKCV is not responsible for the use of its installations, machinery and equipment, its employees’ safety, that of its surrounding communities, any environmental impact, or the quality of the paper and packaging manufactured in the operations.”

“Get the hell out of my way!” the wise man once said.