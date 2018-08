LIZ SHELD’S MORNING BRIEF: CNN Does Not Lie and Much, Much More. “CNN is standing by its story, anonymously sourced by Lanny Davis, that claimed Michael Cohen was going spill the goods on Trump’s foreknowledge of a meeting in Trump Tower between some campaign officials and a team of Fusion GPS connected RUSSIANS. Davis back tracked on his claim but CNN…they still claim their story is true. Almost like it was FAKE BUT ACCURATE.”

That’s CNN.