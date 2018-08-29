August 29, 2018

SO IN RESPONSE TO VARIOUS DISCUSSIONS HERE, I’m adding a bleed-control kit to the trouble bag I keep in my car. Here’s what I’ve got so far; suggestions for things to add (within reason, as I have only so much room) are welcome.

(2) Israeli First Aid Compression Bandage, 6 Inch.

(1) EMT and First Responder Belt Tool Kit.

(2) CAT Combat Application Tourniquet – GEN 7.

(1) North American Rescue Hyfin Vent Chest Seal, 2 Count.

(2) CELOX V12090+ Blood Clotting Granule Applicator and Plunger Set.

(1) QuikClot Advanced Clotting Gauze with Kaolin, Two 3” x 24” Gauze Strips.

This is in addition to the regular first aid supplies I have, which provide regular gauze, bandaids, tape, etc. Anything I’m missing, or should cut out?