August 29, 2018

WHAT’S THIS NOW? CNN’s Jeffrey Toobin claimed Trump is racist because Antifa is “widely perceived as an African American organization.”

As Cameron Gray of NRA TV tweets in response, “Antifa is whiter than Pat Boone making a mayonnaise sandwich with Wonder bread in a Minnesota snowstorm,” which may be significantly understating the case.

At Hot Air, Allahpundit writes, “Needless to say to anyone who actually pays attention to Antifa, the group is emphatically not ‘widely perceived as an African-American organization.’ Really the opposite. The stereotype is that it’s overwhelmingly white, basically Berniebros gone rancid who are more likely to come from middle-class or upscale households than not. (They have their fair share of trust-fund babies in the ranks too, no doubt.)” adding that “the most high-profile arrest made in the past few years for Antifa-type activities involved Tim Kaine’s son. Doesn’t get any whiter than that!”

