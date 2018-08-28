August 28, 2018

DISPATCHES FROM THE EDUCATION APOCALYPSE: Ma’am, You Owe Tamarion Wilson An Apology.

Wilson’s fifth grade teacher at North East Carolina Preparatory School actually made him write “ma’am” over 100 times spread out over four columns on a piece of notebook paper, after he called her the m-word. Maybe there are some additional piece of news to this story that haven’t come to light, but at least based on initial details, as Rod Dreher writes, “Where on earth was this teacher from? Teaching children to say ‘sir’ and ‘ma’am’ to adults is deeply embedded in Southern culture. It chaps my backside that she humiliated that little boy for being courteous. If she doesn’t want to be called “ma’am,” she should go teach Yankees.”

