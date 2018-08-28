August 28, 2018

NEW YORK’S OTHER NEW SOCIALIST “IT GIRL” ALSO CONTINUES TO PAY DIVIDENDS: Yid With Lid’s Modest Proposal: Let Julia Salazar Take The Blame.

It’s hard to believe she converted in 2012 as based on her tweets she was still “praising Jesus” in September of 2012. Are we to believe that sometime during the last three months of that year she had an epiphany, and this heavy-duty Catholic decided to become a card-carrying Jew. Maybe she went to a Jewish friend’s house for Rosh Hashana dinner and came to the conclusion that any faith that combines brisket and a million carbs is the one for her. But I doubt it.

Heh. Make yourself a nice plate of noodle kugel and read the whole thing.