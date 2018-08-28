August 28, 2018

PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS:

● Shot: “[ESPN president Jimmy Pitaro] recently said he thinks the biggest misperception of ESPN is that it is political, and now he is putting action behind his words. Though the network’s on-air programming is mostly apolitical, it is hard to ask viewers to disassociate stances they read on social media when ESPN personalities are on TV, radio or writing for its website.”

—The New York Post, Saturday.

● Chaser: ESPN Questions Tiger Wood’s Blackness, Calls Him Stupid For Not Ripping Trump.

—Clay Travis, Outkick the Coverage, today.

Like Trump’s swamp draining in DC, Pitaro has his work cut out for him, if he actually does wish to return the channel to its apolitical glory days.