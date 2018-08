DEMOCRACY DIES IN DUMBNESS: Poll: Majority can’t name a single Supreme Court justice. “Nearly every voter in the nation believes that the U.S. Supreme Court impacts their everyday life, but a majority can’t name a single justice on the all-important bench, according to a new survey.” Actually, this suggests that they don’t care as much as they pretend to.

But I’ll bet a majority can name at least one Kardashian.