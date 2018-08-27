August 27, 2018

HMM: That Dem Move On Super-Delegates Is Less Than It Appears.

The Democratic establishment is kinda tattered now as the far-left wing of the party is rising and will likely produce the eventual nominee in what is certain to be a batch of wannabe Trump challengers even larger than the 17 starters in the 2016 GOP field. With so many seekers it’s quite possible no one will have the necessary majority when the convention opens.

As a sop to the left activists feigning reform, party chairman Tom Perez oversaw the vote to deny super-delegates any say. It sounds great, as many Democrat ideas do.

“Today,” Perez proclaimed Saturday, “we demonstrated the values of the Democratic Party. We trust you, we want you to join the party. We will listen to you, we want you to have a seat at the table.”

But there’s a catch, a big catch. Super-delegates cannot vote on the convention’s initial ballot. Wait for it. However, if there’s no winner then, they can weigh in for the establishment on all subsequent ballots. Some reform.