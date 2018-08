PLAUSIBLE: How You Felt About Gym Class May Impact Your Exercise Habits Today. I didn’t like it because I didn’t like any regimented activity, and having people yell at me didn’t make it better. On the one hand, I wish I’d liked it better, on the other hand, my current exercise — lifting, with a bit of running and swimming — doesn’t involve regimented activity either. The Insta-wife and Insta-daughter, on the other hand, like group activities like barre or yoga.