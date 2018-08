KEVIN WILLIAMSON ON THE EXQUISITE SENSIBILITIES OF THE OUTRAGE INDUSTRY:

If only there were some easy way to distinguish between the decent and well-intentioned and the callous and hateful. Perhaps we should consider the philosophical maxim of Raylan Givens: “If you get up in the morning and you meet an a**hole, you met an a**hole. If you meet nothing but a**holes all day, you’re the a**hole.”

Social-justice warriors take note.