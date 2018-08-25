August 25, 2018

YOUR DAILY TREACHER: The Onion Dunks on Grieving McCain Family.

No such preferential treatment for John McCain, though. This is what he gets for trying to reach across the aisle for all these years. He tried to befriend their tribe, but he never defected to them, so they still see him as their enemy. Now he gets no mercy, no matter what.

There might be a lesson in there somewhere, but being a Democrat means never having to learn anything.