GOOD: ACLU Sticks Up for the NRA? The civil rights group and the gun rights group don’t always get along. But today the ACLU stuck up for the NRA against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. “In a brief filed in federal court today, the ACLU argues that New York’s strong-arm efforts to compel banks and insurance companies to ditch the NRA as a customer represent a glaring violation of the First Amendment.”