August 27, 2018

ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY—KRAKATOA: Beginning in May 1883, it had been throwing up steam and ash. By August 26, explosions were heard every ten minutes or so. And on August 27, it blew its ever-lovin’ head off with what may have been the loudest noise heard in historic times. It punctured the eardrums of sailors 40 miles away and could be heard clearly more than 3000 miles away.

Dutch authorities put the death toll at 36,417, including many who died in the tsunamis. Tidal effects registered as far away as England.

Most of the island of Krakatoa disappeared. And, of course, GLOBAL COOLING: Average summer temperatures in the Northern Hemisphere dropped by about 2.2 degrees Fahrenheit in the year that followed. It is said that temperatures did not return to normal until five years later.