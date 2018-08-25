August 25, 2018

KAVANAUGH: Influential black farmers group backs Trump’s ‘excellent’ Supreme Court pick.

President Trump’s nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to fill the seat of retiring Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy has won the support of a group that advocates for social justice for 17,000 black farmers.

The Memphis, Tenn.-based Black Farmers and Agriculturalists Association, which has fought racial discrimination, especially by the federal government, cited a case Kavanaugh decided for black farmers last October.

The group’s president, Thomas Burrell, and its ecumenical advisor Bishop David Allen Hall, praised the federal appeals court judge and said that he would be an “excellent” addition to the Supreme Court.

In a letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee and provided to Secrets, the two wrote, “During Judge Kavanaugh’s tenure, he was prepared, attentive and had command of the facts. If confirmed, these are the traits that Judge Brett Kavanaugh would bring to the bench as an associate justice.”