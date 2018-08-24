August 24, 2018

SPENGLER: Art Laffer’s Chinese Curve Ball.

If you want to compare the debt position of the United States and China, consider that the United States has run up $21 trillion in government debt, and has nothing to show for it but future obligations to pay entitlements. China has run up a similar amount of debt, but has used it to build infrastructure. It now has dozens of brand new cities designed for self-driving cars, 30,000 kilometers of high-speed trains, excellent roads, and brand new airports. The US has collapsing infrastructure, a rail system that is a national humiliation, and airports look like Third World leftovers

I’ve been saying for a while now that if the broad American public ever catches on to just how badly Washington has ripped us off and for how long, that the reckoning will be ugly.

