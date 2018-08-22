August 22, 2018

WHY ARE LEFTY-DOMINATED CULTURAL INSTITUTIONS SUCH CESSPITS OF ABUSE? Singer claims he was drugged and raped in 2010 by classical music power couple. “An up-and-coming baritone singer alleges he was drugged and violently raped in 2010 by two of opera/classical music’s shining stars, David Daniels and Scott Walters. Daniels, 52, the most famous countertenor in the world, has been a favorite of the Metropolitan Opera, while his now-husband Walters, 36, is a respected conductor. The couple is so highly regarded that they were married in 2014 by Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.”