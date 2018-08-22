August 22, 2018

WELL THAT’S DISCONCERTING: Hey, Has Anyone Seen Russia’s Allegedly Missing Nuclear-Powered Missile?

According to CNBC, those sources said Russia tested four of the missiles, which are reportedly called Burevestniks, between November 2017 and February 2018. But President Vladimir Putin’s boasting earlier this year that the prototypes could “attack any target” at any range (specifically Florida) appears to have been somewhat premature. The sources said all four tests failed, with Russia’s best attempt lasting a pitiful two minutes and covering just 22 miles (35 kilometers), and the nuclear core failing to activate mid-flight. CNBC wrote the Russians are not particularly happy about this and are trying to recover one of the lost missiles.

(There is no reason to worry about the possibility of a nuclear warhead being on board.)

As Task and Purpose noted, the U.S. military may be looking for the lost missiles too: The Air Force flew “nuclear-sniffing WC-135 ‘Constant Phoenix’ aircraft” over the Barents and Baltic Seas from March to August 2018.