August 22, 2018
ANTISOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook has TRUST ratings for users – but it won’t tell you your score.
Earlier this year, Facebook admitted it was rolling out trust ratings for media outlets.
This involved ranking news websites based on the quality of the news they were reporting.
This rating would then be used to decide which posts should be promoted higher in users’ News Feeds.
User ratings are employed in a similar way – helping Facebook make a judgement about the quality of their post reports.
According to Lyons, a user’s rating “isn’t meant to be an absolute indicator of a person’s credibility”.
Instead, it’s intended as a measurement of working out how risky a user’s actions may be.
If Facebook were transparent about this stuff, users — the network’s actual content providers and creators — could work to improve trust.
But that kind of openness just isn’t in the company’s DNA, says Frederic Filloux on Monday Note:
Facebook’s DNA is based on the unchallenged power of an exceptional but morally flawed — or at least dangerously immature — leader who sees the world as a gigantic monetization playground. In Mark Zuckerberg’s world, the farther from home, the more leeway he feels to experiment with whatever comes to his prolific mind. Yielding on the Ford Pinto syndrome, he feels little incentive to correct the misuse of the tools he created. And he managed to have no one standing against him.
It’s a fascinating article, and I recommend reading the whole thing.