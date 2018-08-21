August 21, 2018

VERDICT: Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts, judge declares mistrial on 10 others. “Manafort was found guilty of all five tax fraud charges, each carrying a maximum of three years in prison. The jury found he filed false income tax returns in 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, and 2014. Manafort, 69, was also found guilty of one count of failure to file reports of foreign bank and financial accounts in 2012, which carries a maximum of five years in prison.”

All of this, of course, predates Trump’s campaign.