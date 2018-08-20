August 20, 2018

KURT SCHLICHTER: Pulling Their Clearances Is Only the Start – It’s Time to Stamp out Elite Privilege. “If we had a real media and not the world’s most pompous Democrat transcription service, the CIA’s blown Chinese spy ring disaster would be front page news but hey, Omarosa! In any case, the only consulting anyone should do with the members of this class of unmitigated failures whose incompetence brought us 9/11, Iraq, Libya, ISIS, and a future where we would all be wise to learn Mandarin, is to ask their opinion and then do the opposite – Costanza style. Let’s look at our elite’s track record of success. Don’t worry – it won’t take long.”