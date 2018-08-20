August 20, 2018

TAMARA KEEL: “There’s a gentleman who sets up in the Pioneer Village at the State Fair every year and demonstrates flint knapping. Every year I tell myself I’m going to buy one of his pieces just for the cool factor, but I never got around to it until this year. This is some lovely rainbow obsidian from northern California that’s been knapped into a broad blade about 3.75″ long and affixed to an antler handle. What caught my eye was the fat, asymmetrical antler handle that fills the fist nicely, the right hand in a forward grip and the left in a reverse. It feels kinda like a clinch pick.”