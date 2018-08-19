August 19, 2018

THE SCIENCE IS SETTLED: Engineers refute allegations of gender bias in licensing exam. “A recent academic journal article speculated that ‘biases in the exam itself’ may be the reason that women pass the field’s licensing exam at a lower rate than men, but professional engineers find the allegation ‘hard to believe.’ The organization that administers the exam, in fact, pointed out that it has conducted annual reviews for well over a decade designed specifically to identify and excise gender bias from the test.”