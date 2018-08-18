August 18, 2018

TSA TO THE RESCUE: It was reported this week that a TSA agent in Austin missed a passenger’s loaded gun. On the other hand, yesterday TSA agents took great pains to chemically analyze the small bag of kitty litter I had packed for the kitten I was transporting. I honestly don’t mind. They were nice. It took only about five minutes. And for all I know, there is some explosive substance that can be easily disguised as kitty litter. (Maybe readers can enlighten me on whether this procedure made sense.) But I couldn’t help but laugh my head off. If somebody had told me 30 years ago that one day I would have to stand and wait while federal officers chemically analyzed my kitty litter, I would not have believed them.