August 18, 2018

TSA TO THE RESCUE:  It was reported this week that a TSA agent in Austin missed a passenger’s loaded gun.  On the other hand, yesterday TSA agents took great pains to chemically analyze the small bag of kitty litter I had packed for the kitten I was transporting.  I honestly don’t mind.  They were nice.  It took only about five minutes.  And for all I know, there is some explosive substance that can be easily disguised as kitty litter.  (Maybe readers can enlighten me on whether this procedure made sense.)  But I couldn’t help but laugh my head off.  If somebody had told me 30 years ago that one day I would have to stand and wait while federal officers chemically analyzed my kitty litter, I would not have believed them.

Posted by Gail Heriot at 1:56 pm