August 18, 2018
JUST LIKE IT DID IN 2016: Hollywood to help turn out Democratic voters.
The Washington-based Democratic Attorneys General Association lobby and two dozen other progressive groups have lined up actors Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon for an 11th hour voter turnout program.
They’re seeking 1 million volunteers in the weekend before the Nov. 6 elections to knock on doors and urge people to vote.
“We need to come together to devote 1 million hours of volunteer time to make the Big Blue Wave a reality,” said the Democratic Attorneys General Association.
“Be on the right side of history,” Sedgwick said. “Don’t just vote this year, volunteer,” her hubby of 29 years added.
Two old rich people telling you to be on the right side of history.