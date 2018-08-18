August 18, 2018

JUST LIKE IT DID IN 2016: Hollywood to help turn out Democratic voters.

The Washington-based Democratic Attorneys General Association lobby and two dozen other progressive groups have lined up actors Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon for an 11th hour voter turnout program.

They’re seeking 1 million volunteers in the weekend before the Nov. 6 elections to knock on doors and urge people to vote.

“We need to come together to devote 1 million hours of volunteer time to make the Big Blue Wave a reality,” said the Democratic Attorneys General Association.

“Be on the right side of history,” Sedgwick said. “Don’t just vote this year, volunteer,” her hubby of 29 years added.