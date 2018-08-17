August 17, 2018

EVERYTHING SEEMINGLY IS SPINNING OUT OF CONTROL: “As our media environment blurs, confusion often reigns,” AP claims:

A generation ago, the likes of Walter Cronkite, Peter Jennings and Diane Sawyer were the heroes of television news. Now the biggest stars are arguably Sean Hannity and Rachel Maddow. Notice the difference? Cronkite, Jennings and Sawyer reported the news. Hannity and Maddow talk about the news, and occasionally make it. But you never doubt how they feel about it.

Cronkite didn’t exactly just “report the news.” And we all knew how Peter Jennings felt when the GOP retook Congress for the first time in 40 years in 1994. While Diane Sawyer’s salad days were as a staffer for President Nixon, once employed by first CBS, and then ABC, she quickly toed the company line.

(Classical reference in headline.)