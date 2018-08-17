August 17, 2018

RELEASE THE TAPES! Who Was Top Gun In This Epic F-35 vs. F-22 Stealth Fighter Showdown?

An F-35 vs. F-22 dogfight pitted two Lockheed Martin (LMT) stealth aircraft against each other in Norway on Wednesday, but the winner is a mystery.

Norwegian Air Force Major Morten Hanche, who flew one of the F-35s, told Reuters that the dogfights were good practice as the F-35 has been able to overpower non-stealth aircraft.

However, he played coy on who won the F-35 vs. F-22 matchup, where two of the most advanced U.S. fighter jets faced off against each other.

“The F-22 is a very formidable opponent,” Hanche said.