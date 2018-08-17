August 17, 2018

CHANGE: This Bill In Congress Could Bring Top Marijuana Companies To The U.S.

While more states are legalizing cannabis, the uncertainty at the federal level has kept some marijuana companies and their partners on the sidelines.

In January, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions rescinded the laissez-faire Obama-era guidance that enabled many states to move forward with some form of pot legalization.

But a sharp backlash followed and Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Cory Gardner introduced the STATES Act, which would ensure that “each State has the right to determine for itself the best approach to marijuana within its borders,” according to a one-page description.

“The U.S. has had a history of, ‘When we can’t agree, let’s just allocate the authority to the state, and if they say it’s OK, it’s OK,’ ” Canopy Growth CEO Bruce Linton said at MJBizCon in Toronto on Thursday, according to Bloomberg. “That would be an outcome which would allow us to move ahead.”