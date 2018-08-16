August 16, 2018

PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS: The Hill Interview: Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey explains what got Alex Jones suspended.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey isn’t sure if the timeout given to Alex Jones will convince the right-wing conspiracy theorist to “reconsider” his social media behavior.

But Dorsey, in an interview with The Hill the morning after his company handed down a seven-day suspension to Jones, says its enforcement actions are intended to promote better behavior from its users.

“We’re always trying to cultivate more of a learning mindset and help guide people back towards healthier behaviors and healthier public conversation,” the 41-year-old co-founder of Twitter said.