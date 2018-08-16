August 16, 2018

ROLLING STONE: Censorship Does Not End Well: How America learned to stop worrying and put Mark Zuckerberg in charge of everything.

I didn’t celebrate when Jones was banned. Collectively, all these stories represent a revolutionary moment in media. Jones is an incidental player in a much larger narrative. Both the Jones situation and the Facebook-Atlantic Council deletions seem an effort to fulfill a request made last year by the Senate Judiciary Committee. Last October, Facebook, Google and Twitter were asked by Hawaii Senator Mazie Hizono to draw up a “mission statement” to “prevent the foment of discord.” Companies like Facebook might have balked before. They have long taken a position that’s very Star Trek, very Prime-Directive: We do not interfere. Mark Zuckerberg, as late as 2016, was saying, “editing content… that’s not us.”

But now all stops are being pulled out, and all principles overturned, because #RESISTANCE!!!!

Related: Shopify CEO Deletes Free Speech Commitment as Company Purges Gun-Related Retailers.

The CEO of major online retailing platform Shopify deleted a post detailing the company’s commitment to free speech this week as the company began purging gun-related retailers. Tobias Lutke, founder and CEO of Shopify, deleted a 2017 post titled “In Support of Free Speech” and republished it with an addendum in a new post, “In Support of Free Speech (Updated).” In the new post, Lutke declared the company’s previous commitment to allowing retailers to use the platform so long as they did not violate any laws because of the brand’s dedication to the principle of free speech “too idealistic and functionally unworkable on the fast moving internet.”

Our woke #Resistance ruling class compares itself to the WWII undergrounds, but lacks the courage, or even the inclination, to resist shaming by its fellows. It’s more like Mean Girls than the Resistance.