August 15, 2018

BREAKING: ISIS KILLER CAUGHT IN SACRAMENTO.

An Iraqi national who entered the U.S. as a refugee was arrested this afternoon on charges he participated in ISIS killings in Iraq in 2014.

The arrest of Omar Abdulsattar Ameen comes after an arrest warrant was issued by an Iraqi court in May.

According to the Justice Department press release, Ameen is accused of involvement in ISIS killings in Anbar province, Iraq.

A side note that Sacramento is a declared “sanctuary city.”