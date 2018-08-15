August 15, 2018

ANDREW CUOMO SAYS ‘AMERICA WAS NEVER THAT GREAT’ IN JAB AT TRUMP SLOGAN:

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo mocked President Trump’s ubiquitous “Make America Great Again” campaign slogan on Wednesday, quickly drawing the ire of Republicans for saying that America “was never that great.” “We are not going to make America great, America. It was never that great,” Mr. Cuomo said. “We have not reached greatness. We will reach greatness when every American is fully engaged.”

Welcome back my friends, to the malaise that never ends.

Related: “Cuomo’s remarks slamming America starkly contrasted with those delivered by his father, former three-term New York Gov. Mario Cuomo, to the Democratic National Convention in 1984. In that address, Mario Cuomo praised America as the greatest country on earth and said he learned about America’s greatness by watching and learning from his parents, Andrew Cuomo’s grandparents, as they built their lives together in New York.”

Naturally, Cuomo’s office quickly issued a statement backtracking on the New York Democrat’s remarks, but not before, as the Times notes in the first link:

The clip was quickly packaged by Republicans, and Marcus Molinaro, the Republican candidate for governor, said that Mr. Cuomo owed the nation an apology. “America, with its imperfections, has always been great,” Mr. Molinaro said.

Republicans pounce!