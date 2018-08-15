August 15, 2018

JUNTAS GONNA GENOCIDE: Mike Pompeo is due to draw attention to what the Myanmar (you may remember it as Burma) military junta is doing to the minority Rohingyan people. Of course, the State Department apparatchiks have concerns:

As unbelievable as it may be, there’s an argument over the tea cups in Foggy Bottom over what name to put on what has happened to the Rohingyans. An early draft of his remarks circulating through Foggy Bottom and at the White House includes the bracketed phrase [“hold for determination] in the passage of the speech to describe what happened.

There’s a name for it, and we’re happy to supply it for the timid folk at the State Department. It’s correctly called “genocide.” An aspiring wordsmith can search his thesaurus all day to find a gentle euphemism or artful phrase, but as the poet would say, by any other name, what happened still stinks.