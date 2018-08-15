August 15, 2018

THIS IS SWEET: Conjoined Twins Lexi and Sydney Stark Who Were Separated As Infants Are Now 17.

When the two share a bed, their bodies have a way of ending up in the same position they were when they were conjoined at the spines. “Yeah we call it the ‘conjoined-twin position,’” Lexi quipped. Added Emily: “It’s usually when they’re stressed.”

According to Lexi, Sydney’s touch has a way of soothing her. “Just being by her, putting my head on her,” she revealed, “it’s so calming.”