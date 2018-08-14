August 14, 2018

THE DEPLATFORMING CONTINUES: Vimeo Removes Infowars Content as CNN Continues Blacklist Crusade. “Vimeo’s decision comes exactly a week after a slew of major companies including Facebook, Google, Apple podcasts, Spotify, LinkedIn and Pinterest concurrently removed Jones’s content from their service following a blacklist campaign led by CNN Senior Media Reporter Oliver Darcy.”

So when a media competitor (CNN) gets a bunch of companies to take down its competitor, and they do, is that a conspiracy in restraint of trade? Asking for a friend.