August 13, 2018
YOUR DAILY TREACHER: Antifa Is Just Plain Fa.
I don’t know of anybody, Nazi or anti-Nazi or otherwise, whose mind has ever been changed by a punch in the face. It’s never shown a guy like Ken Parker the error of his ways. That’s because violent rhetoric like this is just virtue signaling. It’s a way for liberals and leftists to remind all the other members of their chosen group that they still belong. “Hey guys, we’re just like the heroes on Normandy Beach. Yay!”
Speaking of which, Jeffrey Goldberg of the Atlantic has deleted his tweet from last August comparing Antifa to the allies storming the beaches of Normandy. I wonder what changed his mind?