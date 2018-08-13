August 13, 2018

YOUR DAILY TREACHER: Antifa Is Just Plain Fa.

I don’t know of anybody, Nazi or anti-Nazi or otherwise, whose mind has ever been changed by a punch in the face. It’s never shown a guy like Ken Parker the error of his ways. That’s because violent rhetoric like this is just virtue signaling. It’s a way for liberals and leftists to remind all the other members of their chosen group that they still belong. “Hey guys, we’re just like the heroes on Normandy Beach. Yay!”