August 13, 2018

MEGALOMANIACAL NEW YORK-BORN POLITICIAN LETS HIS SECURITY HAUL AWAY REPORTER SIMPLY FOR ASKING A QUESTION. Of course, in this case, it’s Bill de Blasio having a New York Post reporter removed by his security guards for having the temerity to ask de Blasio about its “City for Sale” cover story regarding his administration’s many meetings with real estate lobbyists, so expect crickets from the media:

Earlier Sunday, de Blasio appeared on CNN’s “Reliable Sources” to discuss an interview last week with the Guardian, a liberal British newspaper, in which he criticized The Post’s parent company, News Corp, and its founder and Executive Chairman Rupert Murdoch.

At one point, host Brian Stelter pressed de Blasio about his criticism of The Post, which the mayor has called a “right-wing rag.”