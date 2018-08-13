August 13, 2018

UNSUSTAINABILITY: US Spending On Interest Hits All Time High As Budget Deficit Soars To $684 Billion.

While out of control government spending is clearly a concern, an even bigger problem is what happens to not only the US debt, which recently hit $21.3 trillion, but to the interest on that debt, in a time of rising interest rates.

US government Interest Payments are already rising rapidly, and just hit an all time high of $538 billion in Q2 2018.

Interest costs are increasing due to three factors: an increase in the amount of outstanding debt, higher interest rates and higher inflation. Needless to say, all three are increasing; furthermore, a rise in the inflation rate boosts the upward adjustment to the principal of TIPS, increasing the amount of debt on which the Treasury pays interest, turbocharging the amount of interest expense.