ANNALS OF LEFTIST AUTOPHAGY: Antifa Tussles With Police and Media at ‘Largely Peaceful’ Vigil in Charlottesville.

“Why are you in riot gear? We don’t see no riot here,” student activists chanted Saturday evening.

* * * * * * * *

Police officer in Charlottesville beaten by Antifa gang members.

* * * * * * * *

An antifa agitator attacked an NBC reporter and his camera crew: “F*ck you, snitch-ass news b*tch!,” the agitator spat as he tussled with a cameraman.