August 11, 2018
JOURNALISTS OR ACTIVISTS? CNN, WHICH ADMITTED THEY WERE RESPONSIBLE FOR GETTING ALEX JONES DEPLATFORMED FROM YOUTUBE, APPLE, AND FACEBOOK, NOW ADMITS IT’S ALSO PRESSURING TWITTER TO DEPLATFORM HIM.
Related: “Prerequisite ‘Alex Jones ain’t my thang’ statement, but Nick Monroe has a very interesting thread going about CNN’s seeming involvement* in his removal. Worth a read. I can think of one thing more dangerous than Alex Jones’ speech… the collusion of giant corporations to silence.”
* Read obsession with his removal.