August 10, 2018

THIS IS PRETTY RICH, COMING FROM THE NEW YORK TIMES: Go Ahead, Speak for Yourself.

“As a white man,” Joe begins, prefacing an insight, revelation, objection or confirmation he’s eager to share — but let’s stop him right there. Aside from the fact that he’s white, and a man, what’s his point? What does it signify when people use this now ubiquitous formula (“As a such-and-such, I …”) to affix an identity to an observation?

You could write a whole book about that phenomenon, the byproduct of the left’s obsession with identity politics — as Mark Lilla did last year. But as Sonny Bunch tweets, [That face when you] publish a 1000 word subtweet of your latest hire.