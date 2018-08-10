August 10, 2018

21st CENTURY HEADLINES. Make The Milky Way Great Again: Top Priorities for Trump’s Visionary Space Force.

Once the U.S. military has conquered space, Trump should direct our forces to get to work on a solution to “climate change,” in the unlikely but not impossible event that liberals are right and the whole thing isn’t, in fact, an elaborate Chinese hoax. It’s anyone’s guess as to how this might be accomplished, which is why Space Force should not hesitate to experiment by, for example, detonating a bunch of tactical nukes in space and just seeing what happens. Would environmental fanatics really miss the moon if blowing it to shreds helped stem the tide of rising sea levels they’re always complaining about? I don’t think so!