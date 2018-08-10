August 10, 2018

NEW SOCIALIST “IT GIRL” CONTINUES TO PAY DIVIDENDS: Twitter Explodes After Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Attacks Shapiro In Response To Debate Offer. “This is your brain on identity politics. By challenging her to debate, [Shapiro] was actually treating her as an equal. She knows she’d lose, and she needs to posture for her SJW fans, so she declares herself a victim of ‘catcalling.’ Totally demented.”

