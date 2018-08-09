August 9, 2018

THE WALL STREET JOURNAL EDITORIALIZES: The ‘Red Wave’ Illusion: Evidence builds of major GOP losses in November.

Republicans on present trend are poised in November to lose their majority in the House of Representatives and a slew of governorships. That’s the clear message from Tuesday’s election contests and a growing body of evidence. The President’s persona is trumping positive policy results among voters, and without some intervening news or a change in strategy the result is likely to be a national left turn.

Republicans appear to have won a narrow victory in the special House election in Ohio, with provisional and absentee ballots still to be counted. But a win of less than 1% in a heavily Republican district is hardly a show of strength. The Democratic share of the two-party vote surged as it has in every special election this year, while GOP State Senator Troy Balderson was crushed in Franklin County around Columbus by 2 to 1.

The ominous news for Republicans is that they hold about 68 House seats that are less Republican than this Ohio district.