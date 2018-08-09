August 9, 2018

CAITLIN FLANAGAN: Why The Left Is So Afraid Of Jordan Peterson: The Canadian psychology professor’s stardom is evidence that leftism is on the decline—and deeply vulnerable. “Because all of this was happening silently, called down from satellites and poured in through earbuds—and not on campus free-speech zones where it could be monitored, shouted down, and reported to the appropriate authorities—the left was late in realizing what an enormous problem it was becoming for it. It was like the 1960s, when kids were getting radicalized before their parents realized they’d quit glee club. And it was not just college students. Not by a long shot.”

His 12 Rules for Life is still #1 most read on Amazon.