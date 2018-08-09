August 9, 2018

CHANGE: Blacks’ approval of Trump reaches a high of 21% and NAACP charges ‘racism.’

President Trump continues to show improvement among African-Americans, but the NAACP Tuesday called him a racist.

In fact, in a new poll released by the group today, Trump’s approval rating among blacks has reached 21 percent, more than double what it was in an April Reuters poll.

But in its analysis, the NAACP slammed Trump and even went as far as claiming that Trump is setting race relations back, a charge that echoes recent media criticism of the president for slamming hoops star LeBron James.