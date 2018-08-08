August 8, 2018

ITS ORIGIN AND PURPOSE, STILL A TOTAL MYSTERY. Prosecutors: Son Of Prominent Imam Was Training Children To Commit School Shootings.

The son of a prominent Brooklyn-based imam was training children at a New Mexico compound to commit schools shootings, prosecutors said in court documents released Wednesday.

Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, 39, was training 11 children at a compound north of Taos, New Mexico, according to The Associated Press. Authorities raided the compound Friday and arrested Wahhaj, two of his siblings and two other men during a search for Wahhaj’s son, who had been abducted from Georgia late in 2017. (RELATED: 11 Children Rescued From New Mexico Compound Run By Armed Muslim ‘Extremists’)

A 3-year-old boy was found buried near the compound, but has not been identified. Wahhaj’s son was not among the children rescued.

Residents in Amalia, New Mexico, near the Colorado border, had complained for months about the squalid conditions of the makeshift compound before Friday’s raid, according to news reports. Authorities recovered multiple firearms as well as an AR-15.