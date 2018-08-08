August 8, 2018

«
WATCH DEM CANDIDATE BEN JEALOUS SNAP, ‘ARE YOU F—ING KIDDING ME?’ WHEN ASKED IF HE’S A SOCIALIST:

Erin Cox, a reporter from the Washington Post, asked him about that during a press conference on Wednesday.

Jealous dismissed the labels.

“Him calling me a far-left socialist — that’s what the Tea Party called President Obama. It’s what Barry Goldwater called Martin Luther King,” he said. “And when you see conservatives like Hogan name-calling, you realize that they’re scared.”

Jealous described himself as a “venture capitalist,” who just happens to want to “push everyone we can into ObamaCare.”

Cox decided to press him further: “Not to put too fine a point on it, do you identify with the term socialist?” she asked.  The impertinent question prompted Jealous to curse at her.

“Are you f—ing kidding me?” he replied sharply. “Is that a finer point?”

How odd, when in 2009 the Post, through its then-subsidiary Newsweek assured its leftist core readership that they were all socialists now.

In the February 16 issue of Newsweek (on newsstands February 9), “We Are All Socialists Now,” Newsweek Editor Jon Meacham and Evan Thomas observe that the America of 2009 has become a more socialist country, and the shift began not under a Democrat but a Republican. Plus: how the United States is turning European; the draw of gangs in L.A.; the blackberry president; why Americans don’t hate the rich; and an interview with the Prime Minister of Pakistan. (PRNewsFoto/NEWSWEEK) (Newscom TagID: prnphotos078747) [Photo via Newscom]

