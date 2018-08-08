August 8, 2018

WATCH DEM CANDIDATE BEN JEALOUS SNAP, ‘ARE YOU F—ING KIDDING ME?’ WHEN ASKED IF HE’S A SOCIALIST:

Erin Cox, a reporter from the Washington Post, asked him about that during a press conference on Wednesday.

Jealous dismissed the labels.

“Him calling me a far-left socialist — that’s what the Tea Party called President Obama. It’s what Barry Goldwater called Martin Luther King,” he said. “And when you see conservatives like Hogan name-calling, you realize that they’re scared.”

Jealous described himself as a “venture capitalist,” who just happens to want to “push everyone we can into ObamaCare.”

Cox decided to press him further: “Not to put too fine a point on it, do you identify with the term socialist?” she asked. The impertinent question prompted Jealous to curse at her.

“Are you f—ing kidding me?” he replied sharply. “Is that a finer point?”